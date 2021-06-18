Sinead Tones Designs

BORIS

BORIS character design graphic design art
This was a personal project of mine. I sketched the family dog (French Bulldog) in a cubist style and then modified it to make this character.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

