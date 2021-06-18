Charan

Notes Widgets

Notes Widgets web dailyuichallenge ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Designed a Notes Widget. I included an add floating Button to add a Fresh Note, Edit, Delete and Share Icons to Actions.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
