SAM JI

Portrait Sketch

SAM JI
SAM JI
  • Save
Portrait Sketch
Download color palette

Portrait sketch.
Decided to do some more portrait experiments this month.
Check out my Instagram, Behance, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter for more updates and illustration process videos

Thank you

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
SAM JI
SAM JI
Intrigued?Add a splash of color & life just by dropping a 📩

More by SAM JI

View profile
    • Like