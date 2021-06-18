Onboarding Process

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribblers,
Showing you the onboarding screens of a travel management company, designed for SME's and large organizations.
Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Share your problem with me! Fell free to send me an email with any questions
leo.montealegre1@gmail.com
Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this.