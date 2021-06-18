Leonardo

Onboarding Process

Leonardo
Leonardo
  • Save
Onboarding Process
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers,

Showing you the onboarding screens of a travel management company, designed for SME's and large organizations.
Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Share your problem with me! Fell free to send me an email with any questions
leo.montealegre1@gmail.com

Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Leonardo
Leonardo
Like