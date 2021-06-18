Nishar Multani

Educational Web Design

Nishar Multani
Nishar Multani
  • Save
Educational Web Design learning 3d ux school product design education learning app platform online class educational web design web ui landing page design courses online education homepage landing page minimal e-learning
Download color palette

Hello Creative People :)
Today I am sharing with you the concept of an educational website design.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

-------------------------------------

I am available for new projects!

📩Email :nisharmultani007@gmail.com
✨Linkedin :Linkedin
😎Behance :Behance

Nishar Multani
Nishar Multani

More by Nishar Multani

View profile
    • Like