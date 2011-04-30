Aaron Heth

Monkey Inferno

Unused identity for a company called "The Monkey Inferno." This direction was entitled "Digital Combustion" and the monkey is based off the Chinese Blue monkey. It was quite fun and challenging to execute. Been waiting to show it for a while!

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
