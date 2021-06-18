Maggie Wann

Character Illustration

Character Illustration color palette characters human people illustration vector illustration diversity character illustration illustration
LPL Financial came to me with a request for character illustrations to be included in an animated piece on client-advisor communication and relationships. The illustrations needed to capture their growing diversity initiatives and leverage their refreshed color palette launched in their recent rebrand.

