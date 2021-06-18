Jackson Carson

Sales Deck Branding and Look

Jackson Carson
Jackson Carson
Hire Me
  • Save
Sales Deck Branding and Look style colors branding brand design template deck powerpoint
Download color palette

After an extensive branding update to bring more maturity to a company that had become more established in the market over the years, I designed a multi-purpose presentation template for use by sales, leadership, and other groups in the business.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Jackson Carson
Jackson Carson
POPflow . design
Hire Me

More by Jackson Carson

View profile
    • Like