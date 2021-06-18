Shiue Nee

International Plastic Free Day, 3rd July

How to reduce single-use plastics in your household :
1) Choose paper over plastic packaging
2) Upcycle glass containers and non disposable items
3) Bring your own thermos for takeaway coffee
4) Stop buying bottled water. Alternatively, use reusable bottles made from stainless steel, glass or safe aluminium to refill water.

