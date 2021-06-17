I created this design for the Dribbble weekly warmup (prompt 72), based on the challenge of inventing a character for a fictional video game.

Penelope's Book Adventure is a fictional game where you help Penelope find new books and solve puzzles along the way. On your journey, you have assistance from Penelope's friend, Ali the worm.

Any resemblance to an actual game or character is entirely incidental.

I decided to use this challenge to play with a new style using textures. In the next children's book I plan to do later in the year, I want to try and use a more traditional art style, so it was great to have a little practice.