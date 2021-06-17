Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Axay Devikar

File Manager Dashboard Design

Axay Devikar
Axay Devikar
  • Save
File Manager Dashboard Design dashbordapp webappui ui illustration uiux design app design ui design uidesign graphic designer ui designer webapp
Download color palette

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!
Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

Don’t forget to show love if you like it! 😍🔥

Axay Devikar

contact me if you have a project ->
axaydevikar@gmail.com
https://axaydevikar.com/

Axay Devikar
Axay Devikar

More by Axay Devikar

View profile
    • Like