Michigan Stars Jersey Mockups

Michigan Stars Jersey Mockups jersey soccer graphic design branding 3d
https://twitter.com/DR928?s=09 is the creator of the stars logo, I designed the jerseys.

I wanted the Home jersey to stand out so I added the star pattern to it which is an unconventional pattern for most teams but I felt that it fits with their carefree attitude.

The Away Jersey is themed to the new Tech companies coming to the Detroit area where the Stars are based.

The Goalkeeper has waves on it to represent Lake St. Clair next to the City.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
