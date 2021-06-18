HM LABS 002: Flying Cloth Setups [Houdini / C4D / Octane]

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
https://gumroad.com/l/vnilX
New Labs: Flying Cloth Setups
Houdini flying cloth setups for your product shots. Use as a starting point, tweak, have fun.
Comes with Houdini (.hiplc) file and pre-built Cinema4D + Octane scene ready for render.
