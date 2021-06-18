Good for Sale
HM LABS 002: Flying Cloth Setups [Houdini / C4D / Octane]

Download for free on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/l/vnilX

New Labs: Flying Cloth Setups
Houdini flying cloth setups for your product shots. Use as a starting point, tweak, have fun.

Comes with Houdini (.hiplc) file and pre-built Cinema4D + Octane scene ready for render.

Motion Assets for multi-disciplinary designers

