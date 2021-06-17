Trending designs to inspire you
Yay Delivery Logo 🚚
Yay is a delivery company based in UAE, they plan to utilize vans and bikes to conduct deliveries of various items and packages from vendors to customers.
Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉
