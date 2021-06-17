Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Izza Recka Putra

SIAGA DASHBOARD

Muhammad Izza Recka Putra
Muhammad Izza Recka Putra
  • Save
SIAGA DASHBOARD clean professional ui ux information management task police security clean ui clean web dashboard figma web design ui design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbler !!!

I am here to show my latest work Web Dashboard called SIAGA.
SIAGA is a web dashboard that help Police to manage their task like emergency call and report. In this dashboard, Police can make News and read Forum.

How do you think about my design?
Feel free to leave your comment in comment section!

Muhammad Izza Recka Putra
Muhammad Izza Recka Putra

More by Muhammad Izza Recka Putra

View profile
    • Like