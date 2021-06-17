SIAGA DASHBOARD

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbbler !!!
I am here to show my latest work Web Dashboard called SIAGA.
SIAGA is a web dashboard that help Police to manage their task like emergency call and report. In this dashboard, Police can make News and read Forum.
How do you think about my design?
Feel free to leave your comment in comment section!