Industry 4.0: Realtime Visualisation of a factory processes

Industry 4.0: Realtime Visualisation of a factory processes data visualisation factory app
Visualisation of processes in a fully automatized meet processing factory. Realtime data coming from SAP S/4 HANA via API and visualised through custom web interface.

In cooperation with Jana Makulová.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
