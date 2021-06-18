fattah setiawan

Saunders & Schmieler Logo Concept

Saunders & Schmieler Logo Concept monoline graphic design ss monogram geometric logodesign design branding logo
After a long break posting content for instagram, today I return to my daily routine. My first post in 2020 was the logo concept for a law firm called Saunders & Schmieler. This concept represents the initials SS and its shape is inspired by pillar ornaments on ancient Greek buildings. What do you think?

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
