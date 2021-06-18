OpenPhone for teams

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We recently launched a bunch of exciting new features to help teams collaborate more effectively — most notably the ability to create internal threads (only visible to you and your workspace) right in the context of your customers' conversations!
You can read more about these features in our blog post. And a big thanks to Rob Diaz for the amazing animation work!
At OpenPhone, we're building a new type of business phone to help people communicate better and be more productive. Want to get your own business number? Sign up for your free trial today.
Interested in following our journey? Follow us on Dribbble and Twitter.
