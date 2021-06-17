Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna

Award-winning myBlue Mobile App | (2 of 2)

Anna
Anna
  • Save
Award-winning myBlue Mobile App | (2 of 2) branding user research strategy wireframes ux design ui design app design mobile app design
Award-winning myBlue Mobile App | (2 of 2) branding user research strategy wireframes ux design ui design app design mobile app design
Award-winning myBlue Mobile App | (2 of 2) branding user research strategy wireframes ux design ui design app design mobile app design
Award-winning myBlue Mobile App | (2 of 2) branding user research strategy wireframes ux design ui design app design mobile app design
Award-winning myBlue Mobile App | (2 of 2) branding user research strategy wireframes ux design ui design app design mobile app design
Download color palette
  1. Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.27.07 PM.png
  2. Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.27.18 PM.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.27.27 PM.png
  4. Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.27.37 PM.png
  5. Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.27.49 PM.png

The branding, design, strategy and implementation of the award-winning myBlue mobile app when I served as lead designer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

https://enter.hermesawards.com/entry/myblue-mobile-app/

Anna
Anna
WLKR HAUS

More by Anna

View profile
    • Like