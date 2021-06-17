Anna

Award-winning myBlue Mobile App | (1 of 2)

The branding, design, strategy and implementation of the award-winning myBlue mobile app when I served as lead designer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

https://enter.hermesawards.com/entry/myblue-mobile-app/

