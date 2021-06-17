HM LABS 001: Camera Transitions

Download free scene: Cinema4D + Octane setup ready to render.

Simple setup, showcasing camera transitions within a single scene in Cinema 4D.

There are three shots in a scene: P1 (stands for Product One), P2 and P3.

Each shot got it’s own camera, which is moving along a spline (Camera_Path_Px) and looking at the center of the shot (Px_Target_Camera).

Camera switch is driven by Stage Object (at the top of the layers).

Frames 1-72 for P1, Frames 72-144 for P2 and Frames 144-216 for P3 shot.

Current scene is built for Octane, but the core mechanics will work for any other render engine. All you need is to replace Octane Object Tag, to control object visibility.