Good for Sale
HYPEMOTION

HM LABS 001: Camera Transitions

HYPEMOTION
HYPEMOTION
  • Save

HM LABS 001: Camera Transitions

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
HM LABS 001: Camera Transitions
Download color palette

HM LABS 001: Camera Transitions

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
HM LABS 001: Camera Transitions

Download free scene: Cinema4D + Octane setup ready to render.
https://gumroad.com/l/RNbPO

More stuff on out instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/hype.motion.design/

Simple setup, showcasing camera transitions within a single scene in Cinema 4D.
There are three shots in a scene: P1 (stands for Product One), P2 and P3.
Each shot got it’s own camera, which is moving along a spline (Camera_Path_Px) and looking at the center of the shot (Px_Target_Camera).

Camera switch is driven by Stage Object (at the top of the layers).
Frames 1-72 for P1, Frames 72-144 for P2 and Frames 144-216 for P3 shot.
Current scene is built for Octane, but the core mechanics will work for any other render engine. All you need is to replace Octane Object Tag, to control object visibility.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
HYPEMOTION
HYPEMOTION
Motion Assets for multi-disciplinary designers

More by HYPEMOTION

View profile
    • Like