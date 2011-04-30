Chris Wallace

My First Car: Toyota Supra

Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace
  • Save
My First Car: Toyota Supra my first car
Download color palette

I don't know what this has to do with design, but I loved my 1989 Targa Top Supra Turbo.

0d978ec91169643b917943bf3a01a302
Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace

More by Chris Wallace

View profile
    • Like