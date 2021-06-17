Christin Sibi

Daily UI : : 003 Landing Page

Daily UI : : 003 Landing Page
This is a simple Landing page for a UI/UX design group.
I tried to include glassmorphism. But glassmorphism is better for more dark contrasting colors in my opinion.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
