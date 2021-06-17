Trending designs to inspire you
I have been working on this personal project called WeHelp App.
This app is for refugees , who migrated to another country. This app helps the people translate their language to the local language of the country they are in ,which will help them communicate with the community efficiently. It also has a feature to know the news around the world, which will help the users informed about the things going around the world. User can also choose the language which they want the app to be in.
You can go through the case study here WeHelp App
Hope everyone will like it
Let me know your feedback on the comment section😊
Thank you 🙏