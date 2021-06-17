I have been working on this personal project called WeHelp App.

This app is for refugees , who migrated to another country. This app helps the people translate their language to the local language of the country they are in ,which will help them communicate with the community efficiently. It also has a feature to know the news around the world, which will help the users informed about the things going around the world. User can also choose the language which they want the app to be in.

