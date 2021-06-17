News Website Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone 👋
Today I am gonna share a design concept for a news website.
The design is simple, not fancy tho.
The idea is to make a personal, easy-to-navigate, and give enough contrast to the page so users can easily find the news that they wanted and comfortably reading the news.
What do you think about the design?
Your feedback will be very appreciated. Thanks 😁