Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Boma Bromodipati

Calendar Mobile App Design Concept

Boma Bromodipati
Boma Bromodipati
  • Save
Calendar Mobile App Design Concept ux design branding ui app mobile app graphic design
Download color palette

Hi!👋

Nowadays, people really get used to be busy with their own activities. It will get screwed when people are not scheduling their daily activities. Along with the development of technology, the function of Calendar aren't just for counting days or to know what day it is. Now, we can get our own Calendar in our phone as a reminder for our upcoming event or daily routine.

This is my interface exploration of the Calendar Mobile App and take this weekly challenge from @ngedesaintiapminggu. What do you think? Please let me now. Thanks!

#DLWeek37 #MadeWithFigma #DesignLeague #antirebahan #DesignJamCollaboration #mobileapp #mobileappdesign #desaingrafis #uidesign #uiuxsupply #dailyuiux #uibucket #userinterface #appdesign #dribbble #dailyui #uitrends #uiuxdesign #designjamindonesia #userinterfacedesign #uiuxindonesia #uxbucket #uiux #appdesign #figmadesign #userexperience #uidesignpatterns #uiinspiration #uidesigner #uxbrainy

@ngedesaintiapminggu @designjam.id @dribbbleindo

Thank you! 😁

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Boma Bromodipati
Boma Bromodipati

More by Boma Bromodipati

View profile
    • Like