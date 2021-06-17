YOUR DESIGN

APERYURE | Minimalist Logo | logodesign | logos

YOUR DESIGN
YOUR DESIGN
  • Save
APERYURE | Minimalist Logo | logodesign | logos ui vector ux logo motion graphics graphic design 3d illustration design animation designer graphicdesign branding
Download color palette

Hello there!
This is my APERYURE brand logo design. Client: By own design. For more details and order similar work,
Please contact:
Email : yourdesign.bd02@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +8801300542825

YOUR DESIGN
YOUR DESIGN

More by YOUR DESIGN

View profile
    • Like