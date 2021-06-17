Wine Website

Trending designs to inspire you
I designed Zambuni Wines a brand new WordPress website as they were just starting out as a wine importer and distributor business. I tailored the site to their brand, borrowing the rich purple color from their logo as well as the serif font style. I built out each of the wine producer pages. I also set them up with a blog and Mailchimp to collect email addresses of interested customers.