Amanda Southworth

Vegan Restaurant Website

Amanda Southworth
Amanda Southworth
  • Save
Vegan Restaurant Website web design branding illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

I designed Willows Plant-Based Eatery’s whimsical logo for their vegan restaurant in Concord, NH. I also presented them with multiple branding and merchandising options.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Amanda Southworth
Amanda Southworth

More by Amanda Southworth

View profile
    • Like