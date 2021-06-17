Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amanda Southworth

Healthcare Magazine

Amanda Southworth
Amanda Southworth
  • Save
Healthcare Magazine magazine layout graphic design illustration design
Download color palette

I served as the Graphic Designer for Patient Safety and Quality Healthcare magazine from 2015-2016. I was in charge of laying out the entire magazine from front-to-bac

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Amanda Southworth
Amanda Southworth

More by Amanda Southworth

View profile
    • Like