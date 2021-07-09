Flying Saucer Studio

Luos - Rebranding

Flying Saucer Studio
Flying Saucer Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Luos - Rebranding
Luos - Rebranding
Luos - Rebranding
Luos - Rebranding
Luos - Rebranding
Download color palette
  1. luos_assets_1376x800_02.jpg
  2. luos_assets_1376x800_01.jpg
  3. luos_assets_1376x800_03.jpg
  4. luos_assets_1376x800_04.jpg
  5. luos_assets_1376x800_05.jpg

We are very proud to announce the re-branding of Luos, a French company based in Bordeaux, France.

Their project is open-source and they offer real-time architecture services for designing, testing, and deploying embedded applications.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Flying Saucer Studio
Flying Saucer Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Flying Saucer Studio

View profile
    • Like