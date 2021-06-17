Daily UI 003 | Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! 🙋♀️
Today I made this Lading Page for a non real cat shelter. The name and logo was made for this assignment by me.
Why cats? Because I'm a catlover and I could not resist the opportunity. 🐱 I started looking for the perfect photo and edited it with little details. Then I choosed the colors and add some text.
Hope you like it. 😉 I will love to read your feedback.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.