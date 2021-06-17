Daily UI 003 | Landing Page

Hello! 🙋‍♀️

Today I made this Lading Page for a non real cat shelter. The name and logo was made for this assignment by me.

Why cats? Because I'm a catlover and I could not resist the opportunity. 🐱 I started looking for the perfect photo and edited it with little details. Then I choosed the colors and add some text.

Hope you like it. 😉 I will love to read your feedback.