Quizz app - iOS screens

Quizz app - iOS screens mobile app ios question result brain quizz triva
Hello Dribbble!

This is my new plan for the Adobe XD and Figma community. A freebie for Quizz & App IQ Test, it includes a lot of cool screens designed on ios. It is under design and progress is very good, do you have any special screen requests? Message me: vcung@outlook.com

I have Real work under NDA, This is for fun!!

Thanks

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
