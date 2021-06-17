Fitriyah - Display Calligraphy Font

Introducing Fitriyah-A Display Font

Fitriyah was fully thought out to easily meld inside your designs. These fonts make a good foundation of what you want it to be! Discover the beauty in your own imagination while this font gives you a quick kickstart to what it can be. Wait no more, this beautiful font can be yours right now! This custom-made font was specifically designed to fit whatever you need! Perfect for social media posts and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.

Fitriyah includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.

Includes:

Fitriyah (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Standard Ligatures

Alternates

Stylistic Sets

Swashes

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13336/fitriyah.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/fitriyah/