Din Studio

Fitriyah - Display Calligraphy Font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Fitriyah - Display Calligraphy Font beautiful moeslem logo design font logo type fonts branding
Fitriyah - Display Calligraphy Font

Price
$29
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Fitriyah - Display Calligraphy Font

Introducing Fitriyah-A Display Font

Fitriyah was fully thought out to easily meld inside your designs. These fonts make a good foundation of what you want it to be! Discover the beauty in your own imagination while this font gives you a quick kickstart to what it can be. Wait no more, this beautiful font can be yours right now! This custom-made font was specifically designed to fit whatever you need! Perfect for social media posts and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.

Fitriyah includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.

Includes:
Fitriyah (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Standard Ligatures
Alternates
Stylistic Sets
Swashes
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13336/fitriyah.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/fitriyah/

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Din Studio
Din Studio
