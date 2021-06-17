Devine Designs Website Design

WEBSITE RE-DESIGN Devine Designs – Client Project

COMMUNICATION NEED: Re-design of a website which showcases the

artistry of craft and design hand-made products for e commerce as well as

the graphic design of vendor promotional offers, this is your place for

CUSTOM TAILOR MADE.

view launched site here: https://www.devinedesignsctm.ca

view case study here: https://www.aecmd.ca/devine.html