Devine Designs Website Design

WEBSITE RE-DESIGN Devine Designs – Client Project
COMMUNICATION NEED: Re-design of a website which showcases the
artistry of craft and design hand-made products for e commerce as well as
the graphic design of vendor promotional offers, this is your place for
CUSTOM TAILOR MADE.
view launched site here: https://www.devinedesignsctm.ca
view case study here: https://www.aecmd.ca/devine.html