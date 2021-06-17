Antoinette Edwards

Devine Designs Website Design

Antoinette Edwards
Antoinette Edwards
  • Save
Devine Designs Website Design ux web graphic design branding ui design
Download color palette

WEBSITE RE-DESIGN Devine Designs – Client Project

COMMUNICATION NEED: Re-design of a website which showcases the
artistry of craft and design hand-made products for e commerce as well as
the graphic design of vendor promotional offers, this is your place for
CUSTOM TAILOR MADE.
view launched site here: https://www.devinedesignsctm.ca
view case study here: https://www.aecmd.ca/devine.html

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Antoinette Edwards
Antoinette Edwards

More by Antoinette Edwards

View profile
    • Like