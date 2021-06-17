CARLOTI - Sans serif font

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Carloti-A Sans Serif Font
Carloti is a gorgeous uppercase sans serif font that will whisk you away to a place of style! We are hoping that through this elegance and passion edged font, you can maximize your designs, reign in sales or make lasting impressions. The ideal font for social media banners; posts, and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.
Carloti includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.
Includes:
Carloti (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13335/carloti.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/carloti/