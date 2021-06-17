Good for Sale
CARLOTI - Sans serif font

CARLOTI - Sans serif font

CARLOTI - Sans serif font

Introducing Carloti-A Sans Serif Font

Carloti is a gorgeous uppercase sans serif font that will whisk you away to a place of style! We are hoping that through this elegance and passion edged font, you can maximize your designs, reign in sales or make lasting impressions. The ideal font for social media banners; posts, and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.

Carloti includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.

Includes:
Carloti (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Standard Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13335/carloti.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/carloti/

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Din Studio
