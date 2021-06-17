Leandro Pereira Alves
Noweb Publicidade

Site Buffet Espaço Paulista

Leandro Pereira Alves
Noweb Publicidade
Leandro Pereira Alves for Noweb Publicidade
Hire Us
  • Save
Site Buffet Espaço Paulista designweb webdesign website web ux motion graphics ui events designs minimal clean design graphic design
Site Buffet Espaço Paulista designweb webdesign website web ux motion graphics ui events designs minimal clean design graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Espaço Paulista 1.jpg
  2. Espaço Paulista 2.jpg

Layout de site realizado para o Buffet Espaço Paulista que atua no segmento de eventos, realizando o sonho de seus clientes a terem o melhor dia de suas vidas. O layout ficou bem moderno e elegante trazendo toda a essência do Buffet Espaço Paulista. O resultado final foi excelente!

Website layout made for Buffet Espaço Paulista, which operates in the events segment, fulfilling its customers' dream of having the best day of their lives. The layout was very modern and elegant, bringing all the essence of the Espaço Paulista Buffet. The end result was excellent!
-----
💌 Contato para projetos: contato@noweb.io
👋 Descubra mais sobre nós:
Facebook | Instagram
www.noweb.io

Noweb Publicidade
Noweb Publicidade
Hire Us

More by Noweb Publicidade

View profile
    • Like