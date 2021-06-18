Weather Widget with Blurred Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
The weather is one of the few things that bring us together, so in my latest exploration, I designed a fun and bold widget along with a slightly-blurred icon to illustrate the current conditions.
I uploaded a tutorial on how the icon was created on YouTube 👉 Check it out
