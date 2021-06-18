Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Weather Widget with Blurred Icon

Weather Widget with Blurred Icon ui design adobe xd raining weather widget widget blurred icon weather icon weather
The weather is one of the few things that bring us together, so in my latest exploration, I designed a fun and bold widget along with a slightly-blurred icon to illustrate the current conditions.

I uploaded a tutorial on how the icon was created on YouTube 👉 Check it out

👉 Twitter
👉 Instagram

Welcome to my colorful world.

