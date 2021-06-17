Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We used beautiful renderings of the backyard and front yard of the bride and groom's home as the central design element. The primary insert has a gate fold with the front of the house on the outside and the back of the house (where the post-ceremony pool party will commence!) on the inside.