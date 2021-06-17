Daily UI 1/100- Veggies Sign up page

Here is my first shot for the Daily UI Challenge. #DailyUI

I'm so happy that I started off with this amazing challenge

Thank you @DailyUI for creating this wonderful concept that keeps the UX aspirants to keep motivated and stay on track.

I'd really appreciate some creative feedback and comments.

Please, let me know what do you think.

Wanna see more works? Visit my profile & and remember to follow me so you don't miss upcoming new works.

#DailyUI #UX #Design

Wanna say hi?

Drop me a few lines at: AppleTreeCreationz@gmail.com