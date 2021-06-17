Emily Loper

J&E (2/3)

Emily Loper
Emily Loper
  • Save
J&E (2/3) mint orange paper goods invitation stationery design pattern procreate wedding
Download color palette

I love bringing a personal touch to every couple's wedding stationery, and this was no exception. My favorite detail from this suite is the pattern I created from J&E's pool tile, as seen here on the wraparound mailing labels.

Emily Loper
Emily Loper

More by Emily Loper

View profile
    • Like