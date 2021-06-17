Emily Loper

J&E (1/3)

invitation stationery design wedding
My latest invitation suite for one of many patient and wonderful couples who delayed their big day due to the pandemic. J&E are opting for a backyard wedding complete with a pool after party, and they wanted their invitations to set the fun & floral party tone from the very first piece of mail.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
