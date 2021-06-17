Honestly I do not like how this came out but I am still posting. I just finished this design to help me save an abused puppy in Peru be transported to the states to get a prosthetic leg.

Read her story https://hendrickboards.com/blogs/animals-in-need/nala-front-paw-cut-off-needs-immediate-transport-to-united-states

Follow me on instagram for more art and animals I save https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/