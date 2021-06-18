Streaming Platform - Light & Dark

Hey Guys🖐️

Here is the light mode of Gamor streaming platform 🎮

Check out my last two posts for both web and app version.

I hope you enjoy it. ❤️ Press "L" on your keyboard and follow me to not miss upcoming work.

MY IG

---------------

Follow Flexi Design :

IG | TW | BE

Shop at UI8:

UI8

Contact us:

Email