Dividedsign
Flexi

Streaming Platform - Light & Dark

Dividedsign
Flexi
Dividedsign for Flexi
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey Guys🖐️
Here is the light mode of Gamor streaming platform 🎮
Check out my last two posts for both web and app version.

I hope you enjoy it. ❤️ Press "L" on your keyboard and follow me to not miss upcoming work.
MY IG
---------------

Follow Flexi Design :
IG | TW | BE

Shop at UI8:
UI8

Contact us:
Email

1a757138fea4acec9daeeb08a1d96b3c
Rebound of
Gamor Streaming Platform 🎮 | Hero Header
By Dividedsign
Flexi
Flexi
Design for a better experience
Hire Us

More by Flexi

View profile
    • Like