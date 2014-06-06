Kike Prieto

HELLMOSILLO

HELLMOSILLO gif motion graphics animated ae hot hermosillo hell summer
In past days hermosillo temperature reached 49.5 degrees Celsius heat, and surpassed the record maximum temperature also became the warmest city in the world during the last 24 hours.

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
