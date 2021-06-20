Concept 2 for observer.

this project is looking toward unifying the database of a charity organization to improve recognition of the real state of the members by making the donations given available to any other trusted organization, this will reduce cheating and improve community surveillance

My goal is to create a simple and geometric O mark that reflects trust and unity.

Let me know What you think!

