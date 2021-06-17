Ricardo Bedulho

DailyUI #001 - Sign Up challenge

Ricardo Bedulho
Ricardo Bedulho
  • Save
DailyUI #001 - Sign Up challenge ux branding logo illustration ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Hi there!

I just finished my first design for the 100 #dailyui challenges.
This one is about a Sign Up page.

Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Ricardo Bedulho
Ricardo Bedulho

More by Ricardo Bedulho

View profile
    • Like