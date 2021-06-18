🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Nile Dashboard & Design system is a completed design system for dashboards and web apps in light and dark that allows you to build any web app.
Included:
- Comprehensive design system
- Global Style Guidelines
- Global Typography system
- 100 Web page
- Light & Dark ready
- Combined components
- Auto Layouts
- 900 Components
- 4 Logical Apps ready
