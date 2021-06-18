Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mohamed Elgendy
Dlex

Nile Dashboard & Design system

Mohamed Elgendy
Dlex
Mohamed Elgendy for Dlex
Hire Us
Nile Dashboard & Design system figma saas light dark table analytics chart web app dashboard template tablet uiux app design system dashboard

Nile Design system & Dashboards

Nile Design system & Dashboards
Nile Design system & Dashboards

Nile Design system & Dashboards

Nile Dashboard & Design system is a completed design system for dashboards and web apps in light and dark that allows you to build any web app.

Included:
- Comprehensive design system
- Global Style Guidelines
- Global Typography system
- 100 Web page
- Light & Dark ready
- Combined components
- Auto Layouts
- 900 Components
- 4 Logical Apps ready

Dlex
Dlex
Building digital solutions for world changers. Hire us!
