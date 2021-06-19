Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello guys, 🔥

Logo design for observer.

this project is looking toward unifying the database of a charity organization to improve recognition of the real state of the members by making the donations given available to any other trusted organization, this will reduce cheating and improve community surveillance

My goal is to create a simple and geometric mark that reflect trust and observation.

Never seen something similar before?
Let me know What you think!

