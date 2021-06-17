Photography Course Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks 🙌
Its June ! The best time to observe Milky Way in Indonesia region, so i create this personal exploration about an astrophotography course website.
Here the assets i used for this exploration:
- Icon and Illustration : done by me with Affinity Designer and Inkscape
- Astro images : unsplash.com
What do you think ?
Let's connect : Instagram